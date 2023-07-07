UK Man Tries To Steal ATM From Supermarket With Crane, Disrupts Train Services

Thieves have found bizarre ways to steal money. A man was recently arrested after he used a crane to steal an ATM from the wall of a supermarket, disrupting nearby train services. According to Metro UK, the police received a call at 2:15 am on Tuesday and were called to a building on Yapton Road, Barnham in UK’s West Sussex after a report of a small crane being stolen. After searching the area, they found the vehicle being driven through a supermarket wall.

The driver has been identified as a 43-year-old man from Ashford in Middlesex, who tried to run away on foot but couldn’t get too far. He was arrested on suspicion of theft of the crane and criminal damage to the property. He is currently in custody.

Not only the supermarket’s wall was damaged by the robber’s actions but also the Southern Rail depot is located in the same building. The damage to the depot led to the cancellation and delay of many trains and rail misery for several passengers.

The Sussex Police spokesman informed media persons that the police arrested a man in Barnham on Tuesday morning after stopping “an aggravated burglary in progress at a supermarket". The spokesman also shared that the officers had received a call to report of a small crane had been stolen. When the response units were deployed to nearby cash machines, they came across a crane trying to steal an ATM from a supermarket. He further said that following the arrest, a Volvo XC60 was also seen leaving the scene.