UK Man With Sudden Increase In Libido And Aggression Shocked To Find The Reason

A sudden increase in libido and aggressive behaviour can be signs of a brain tumour, and a UK-based father learned this the hard way. Shaun Turner, a 38-year-old man, had no idea what was causing him to feel constantly aroused and experience sudden bouts of aggression, feeling irritated by almost everything. These unusual symptoms began to manifest in 2014, as reported by the New York Post, leaving Turner perplexed.

Moreover, he started to lose his sense of smell and vision. Alarmed by these developments, his wife scheduled an eye examination. When the results revealed an abnormality, she immediately scheduled a second scan, which unveiled that Turner had a brain mass the size of an orange.

Turner received a formal diagnosis of a brain tumour, which, in addition to blindness and other physical consequences, can also lead to various behavioural abnormalities in patients. He underwent a procedure to remove the tumour and now requires regular check-ups to monitor his health. According to the New York Times, Turner mentioned that he had always been a relaxed and happy-go-lucky man, but since the onset of his symptoms, he constantly found himself in a foul mood and experienced heightened sexual urges.