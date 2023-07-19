UK Mom With Over 800 Tattoos On Body Now Plans To Get Eyeballs Inked

Tattoos are beautiful artwork without any doubt and there are many instances where people have become immensely addicted to them. They also don’t care about the fact that it is a painful process. As per the Daily Star News website, Melissa Sloan, 46, has spent more than half of her life getting designs etched on her body.

A mother of two, Sloan from Wales, United Kingdom, said that she wants to be fully covered in the ink, including her eyeballs. As per the report, she gets her body inked by her 56-year-old boyfriend before sleeping at night. Sloan was 20 when she got the tattoo of her first boyfriend inked on her body. Ironically, she loves to feel the pain that is inflicted on her face by the tattoo needle. She decided to get her face inked with the tattoos and aspires to do the same on her body as well.