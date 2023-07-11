UK Restaurant Launches Monstrous 'Devil's Breakfast', Only 2% Of People Finish It

We all saw the craze of the ALS ice bucket challenge a few years ago and now, food challenges are a new thing on the internet. A unique challenge has been initiated by a restaurant in the UK, involving the consumption of their special “666 breakfast".

In the 666 Challenge, participants are presented with six servings of each item at the Copper Kettle in Coalville, Leicestershire. The challenge is so “heavy" that merely two per cent of those who have attempted it managed to consume the entire serving. The breakfast is known as the “Devil’s Breakfast" and according to those who have indulged in it, their stomachs feel as if they might “burst" after a while.

The Devil’s Breakfast includes six sausages, six bacon strips, six fried eggs, six hash browns, six servings of black pudding, six portions of baked beans, six tomatoes and six large mushrooms. Additionally, you will receive six slices of toast or fried bread. If you manage to consume the entire meal within one hour, you will receive all the food for free, along with a complimentary T-shirt. The restaurant has set the price for this challenge at £18 (around Rs 1,910).