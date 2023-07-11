Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
UK Restaurant Launches Monstrous 'Devil's Breakfast', Only 2% Of People Finish It

The Devil's Breakfast includes six sausages, six bacon strips, six fried eggs, six hash browns, six servings of black pudding, six portions of baked beans, six tomatoes and six large mushrooms.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 10:28 IST

Delhi, India

Completing the challenge allows you to have all the food for free and also a complimentary T-shirt.

We all saw the craze of the ALS ice bucket challenge a few years ago and now, food challenges are a new thing on the internet. A unique challenge has been initiated by a restaurant in the UK, involving the consumption of their special “666 breakfast".

In the 666 Challenge, participants are presented with six servings of each item at the Copper Kettle in Coalville, Leicestershire. The challenge is so “heavy" that merely two per cent of those who have attempted it managed to consume the entire serving. The breakfast is known as the “Devil’s Breakfast" and according to those who have indulged in it, their stomachs feel as if they might “burst" after a while.

The Devil’s Breakfast includes six sausages, six bacon strips, six fried eggs, six hash browns, six servings of black pudding, six portions of baked beans, six tomatoes and six large mushrooms. Additionally, you will receive six slices of toast or fried bread. If you manage to consume the entire meal within one hour, you will receive all the food for free, along with a complimentary T-shirt. The restaurant has set the price for this challenge at £18 (around Rs 1,910).

    • Tom Allured-Rowley, the owner of Copper Kettle and the initiator of the 666 Challenge revealed that around 100 individuals have taken on the challenge thus far. Out of these, only two people have completed it. One individual accomplished the feat in 53 minutes and 42 seconds.

    However, 45-year-old Punter Eric Castle, who undertook the challenge, expressed that he felt his stomach might “explode" while eating. He surrendered after 45 minutes, leaving several items unfinished. Punter later said, “I thought I could demolish it, but I had to give up after 45 minutes. I thought my belt was going to ping off- it is, as they say, a devil of a breakfast to finish."

    first published: July 11, 2023, 10:28 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 10:28 IST
