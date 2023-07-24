UK Woman Fired For Using Phone At Job, Says She 'Already Informed' Her Boss About It

A woman working as a restaurant worker in the UK was fired from her job for allegedly using her phone, reported New York Post. The restaurant worker, identified as Sophie Alcock (20), claimed that her boss fired her “unprofessionally and “without a just cause". Recently, a UK restaurant worker Sophie Alcock, 20, was fired from the eatery Toast in Withington, Manchester, after two weeks of joining due to the alleged use of a phone on the job, as per the New York Post. She told Kennedy News that the way her boss fired her was so unprofessional. She added that she left work in tears as anxiety coursed through her.

She claimed that she went on to work on July 6 and told the cafe owner Matt that she might be “distracted" using her phone as she is anxiously waiting for her degree results, reported the New York Post. She further claimed that it was the first time she met Matt and he seemed “fine" with her work ethic. She stated that he did not say that she wasn’t doing her job properly. According to Sophie, she got out every order on time.

Advertisement

It was through office grapevine the following day she came to know that she is going to get fired due to her “attitude. She recalled the “weird" incident where another chef asked her if Matt had approached her. She “half-jokingly," asked the chef that is she getting fired. To which the chef replied in affirmation.

She emailed her boss to confirm the rumours. To which she got a reply that she was no longer required to work at Toast, reported the New York Post.

She said that she confronted her boss and filmed the squabble in which her boss claimed that she had been sitting on her phone for four hours. To prove his employer’s claims wrong, she pulled the screen-time tracker on her I phone, which allegedly showed that the phone was only used that day for 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Advertisement

She explained to the New York Post stating that she used her phone 10 to 15 minutes every so often and went outside twice for taking breaks. She added that her screen time occurred before or after her shift.

According to a statement given to Kennedy News from a company Toast, Alcock was an employee for only two weeks this summer but is no longer employed. The statement added that they are sorry to hear that she is unhappy with her time at the cafe.