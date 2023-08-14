Ukrainian Men Build Evacuation Buggies From Recycled Car Engines To Help Army

Two Ukrainian friends hailing from the south-eastern region of Zaporizhzhia have taken it upon themselves to contribute to the military’s frontline efforts. Dmytro and Volodymyr are taking car engines and turning them into essential evacuation buggies that help in crucial situations, reported WION. They are working away in a secret garage at an undisclosed location in the Zaporizhzhia region. The two friends have managed to build five of these specialised evacuation buggies from scratch, while another five are currently in progress.

Dmytro, aged 34, and his 33-year-old friend Volodymyr, have distinct roles. Volodymyr takes on the responsibility of securing sponsors, soliciting donations and sourcing car engines, while Dmytro is the one who puts all the pieces together and constructs the vehicles with great care.

The main purpose of these buggies is to be agile and adaptable for frontline situations as they serve a multitude of crucial functions. They can move quickly in rough terrains while carrying light ammunition loads. However, their most important role is the safe transport of wounded soldiers to medical stabilisation points. The clever design of the buggies allows two stretchers to be placed on each side, which makes it easier to carry injured personnel even in the most challenging conditions.

The news outlet quoted Volodymyr explaining why these buggies are special, stating, that these vehicles are tailored for specific tasks. While they might not have the same power as an armoured personnel carrier, they shine in terms of being agile, lightweight and durable. These buggies are difficult to hit accurately and can withstand anti-tank missiles. What’s more, they can smoothly move across terrains where armoured personnel carriers struggle. It’s a case of one vehicle’s limitations being another’s advantages. The added feature of stretchers on each side makes them even more versatile for evacuating wounded soldiers.