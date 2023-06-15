UK's Most Tattooed Man Can't Get Loan From Bank And The Reason Is...

Britain’s most tattooed man is not in the best of spirits and he has every reason to be so. Matthew Wellan, who developed a strong obsession with tattoos at a very young age, has spent a fortune earning the moniker of “UK’s most tattooed man". The 43-year-old is now deep down in debt due to his extravagance spending on his body tattoos. He now has a debt of Rs 68 lakh which he does not know how to repay. His appearance gets in the way of procuring a job anywhere, he claims.

Also, he has run into a weird problem with his bank because of his name. Matthew legally changed his name to “King Of Ink Land King Body Art The Extreme Ink - Ite" in 2008. Yes, this is presently his full legal name. However, due to his unconventional long name, his bank is not granting him a loan. He has also been trying to switch his account from one bank to another but he has claimed of facing discrimination, not because of his appearance but because of his name.