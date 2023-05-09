Un-BEE-Lievable: Flight Delayed For 3 Hours After Bees Swarm Aircraft Wing

There are several reasons for a flight to get delayed, many of which can be frustrating. However, it is not every day you hear the cause behind the delay is a swarm of bees making a plane wing their new hive. Passengers on a Delta Airlines flight from Houston to Atlanta experienced an unexpected delay due to this very odd reason. One of the commuters, Anjali Enjeti, took to Twitter to document the bee-removal process and the airline’s various tactics to remove the bees. She tweeted that authorities considered calling a beekeeper or pest control, but neither was allowed to touch or spray the plane. The airport also did not have a hose to spray the bees off with water, and the fire department could not come.

The entire ordeal began when the Twitter user shared, “My flight leaving Houston is delayed because bees have congregated on the tip of one of the wings. They won’t let us board until they remove the bees. But how on earth will this happen? Won’t they leave the wing when we take off?"

Despite several attempts by the airline, including using exhaust smoke from other airport vehicles, the bees refused to budge, causing the passengers to face a delay of nearly three hours. Eventually, the flight was able to take off for Atlanta only after the engine was turned on, causing the bees to fly away.

The passenger’s tweets about the bee-removal mission garnered a lot of attention on social media. Despite the delay, the situation ended on a happy note, and passengers were relieved to depart for their destination finally. “How could the airplane have landed? Or maybe the airplane was stored for several days? Those hives do not form in the time it takes between aircraft landings and take-offs," wrote a Twitter user.

Another user shared their own experience with this kind of situation. But unlike Anjali Enjeti who was a passenger, this user was a pilot. “I am an airline pilot and have had bees swarm the aircraft engine I was flying at IAH Houston and we couldn’t deplane the aircraft," they wrote.

“The bees have swarmed and need to be safely relocated. You really don’t want them getting sucked into a jet engine. That is definitely something you don’t see every day! I’m glad they are taking the bees’ wellbeing seriously too!" another user tweeted.

