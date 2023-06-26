Unaffected By Poison, This Small Creature Is Deadly For King Cobra

Who is not afraid of snakes? Whether it’s an animal or a human, everybody prefers to change their way if they see a snake. Cobras are considered one of the most venomous snakes in the world. If they bite someone, chances of survival for the victim are rare. But do you know that there is an animal on Earth that can lull a Cobra into death-like sleep within moments? You might think of it as Mongoose, but it’s not entirely correct. This animal has no fear of Cobras and immediately pounces on them upon seeing them.

We are talking about Meerkats found in the Kalahari Desert of South Africa. Although this animal is from the species of Mongoose, it is considered much more dangerous. It’s merely 1 foot tall and weighs less than 1 kilogram. They usually roam in groups, with female Meerkats leading them. Their vision, sense of smell and hearing abilities are quite strong.