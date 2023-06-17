Uncovering History: This 3,000-Year-Old Sword Found In Germany Still Shines

Discovering buried artefacts have always been the perfect way to find a glimpse into the past. This ancient sword discovery is one such archaeological find. A team of researchers from the Bavarian State Office for Monument Protection, Germany, has uncovered a remarkably well-preserved bronze sword. This weapon dates back over 3,000 years. It was found in the region of Nordlingen, Germany. This significant discovery sheds light on the Bronze Age and offers valuable insights into the material culture and burial practices of the time. In a statement released by the Bavarian State Office for Monument Protection, the bronze sword was unearthed as part of a burial site. It was found as grave goods alongside the remains of three individuals: a man, a woman, and a teenager. The fact that these individuals were buried together raises intriguing questions about their relationship and the cultural significance of the burial.

What makes this sword particularly exceptional is its remarkable state of preservation. The bronze surface of the sword has retained its shine. This is a rare find because the weapon almost gleams as if it were a recent creation. The craftsmanship of the sword is evident in its design, featuring an octagonal hilt made entirely of bronze, a characteristic style of full-hilt swords from the Middle Bronze Age. General conservator Prof Mathias Pfeil, the head of the Bavarian State Office for Monument Protection, expressed excitement about this exceptional find, emphasizing its rarity and the need for further investigation.

Preliminary analysis suggests that the sword can be dated to the end of the 14th century BC, aligning it with the Middle Bronze Age.

Sword finds from this era are rare. These are often limited to deliberate burial mounds or individual sacrificial discoveries. Therefore, the latest discovery of a complete and well-preserved sword is of immense archaeological significance.