Under Construction Bihar Bridge Collapse 'Breaks' Internet With Hilarious Memes

Last evening, an unfortunate incident occurred in Bihar’s Bhagalpur where an under-construction four-lane bridge over the Ganga collapsed, resembling a fragile house of cards. Shockingly, this marked the second collapse within a year, as evidenced by a video recording. The bridge, known as the Aguwani Sultanganj Ganga bridge, was being constructed in Khagaria, Bihar, at a substantial cost of Rs 1,717 crore. The visuals captured the successive collapse of two sections of the bridge, with at least a 3ft portion falling into the river Ganga below.

Meanwhile, the recent collapse of the bridge, which had previously suffered damage from a storm in April 2022, has generated significant attention online, with a surge of memes and jokes ‘breaking’ the internet.

Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties following the bridge collapse. In response to the incident, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that they will order an inquiry into the matter, emphasising the need for strict accountability of the responsible officials. It is worth noting that the bridge was originally inaugurated by the Chief Minister himself back in 2014.

In December 2022, another incident occurred in Bihar’s Begusarai, where a section of the bridge constructed over the Burhi Gandak River collapsed. The bridge had shown signs of deterioration, with noticeable cracks, leading to the collapse of pillars 2 and 3. Prior to this, in November of the same year, a tragic incident took place in the Nalanda district, resulting in the death of a labourer and injury to another when an under-construction bridge collapsed.