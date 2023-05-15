Unravelling The Mystery Behind A Bank Robbery That Never Actually Happened

A bank robbery in the US that made headlines earlier this year has turned out to be not quite what it seemed. In March, Joanie Clausen, a former council member, sparked curiosity on the Nextdoor app with her inquiry about a supposed armed bank robbery that went unanswered by the police. The news quickly spread online, with many expressing outrages over the police’s lack of response to the crime. However, an investigation by Minnesota’s Golden Valley police chief Virgil Green has revealed that there is no evidence to support Clausen’s claim.

The original post claiming the robbery has now been deleted. The police chief had to issue a statement, clarifying that there had been no bank robbery.

The reason for the confusion and the delay in reporting the incident was due to political tension between the ex-council member, Clausen, and the local authorities, reported Star Tribune.

In response to the incident, Mayor Shep Harris took to Facebook to express his position on the matter.

“WARNING. A former City Council Member has been stating that a bank robbery recently occurred at a local bank and no one from the GVPD was available to respond to the situation…The fact is that THERE WAS NO BANK ROBBERY. Sadly, this is another attempt to undermine our newer police leadership and sow division and fear among the public. Please be warned and consider your sources when reading future posts about these issues," he wrote.

After the incident, Police Chief Virgil Green and Joanie Clausen had a conversation over the phone. During their discussion, Green reportedly asked Clausen why she didn’t directly contact him instead of seeking information on social media platforms like Facebook and Nextdoor. Clausen stated that she didn’t trust Green or the city.

Green gathered additional information from Joanie Clausen, who specified that the incident took place at the Wells Fargo branch on Golden Valley Road. He then contacted the branch manager, who confirmed that an individual had entered the bank, walked around, handed a note to a teller, and left. The teller immediately hit the panic button, leading to a response from the local police. Although the bank was closed for a while as authorities assessed the situation, it was later reopened and returned to normal operations.

Virgil Green clarified that if the incident had been a genuine attempted bank robbery, the police department would have issued a public statement about it.