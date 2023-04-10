UP Bride Fires in Air on Stage During Wedding in Hathras, Groom's 'Shocked' Reaction is Viral

A video which is currently going viral shows a bride doing celebratory firing at her own wedding. It is from an incident in Hathras. The Hathras Junction police registered a case under section 25 (9) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the bride. According to the in charge of Hathras Junction Police, Girish Chand Gautam, the person in whose name the license of the firearm was issued was also booked on Sunday. Piyush Rai uploaded the video on Twitter as he wrote, “In UP’s Hathras, a groom sat with “kato toh khoon nhi" face next to the bride."

As per the police, the bride engaged in the same at a guest house in Salempur area of Hathras. In the video, she can be seen sitting with the groom on her marriage stage. Then, a person was seen handing her a firearm and she fires four times in the air before returning the firearm.

According to a report by The Hindustan Times, Girish said, “A video had gone viral in which a bride was seen firing from the marriage stage. A case was registered against her after it was confirmed that the bride had engaged in celebratory firing."

