Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » UP Family's Close Shave With Death As House Collapses After Heavy Rains

UP Family's Close Shave With Death As House Collapses After Heavy Rains

The homeowner said that because the drains were not cleaned, the area faced water logging.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 14:36 IST

Delhi, India

All the household items were buried under the debris.
All the household items were buried under the debris.

The constant and heavy rain in different regions of India has wreaked havoc on people. In Baiti village of Shivgarh in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, a house was submerged to the knee level. When water entered their house, the occupants went to their neighbour’s verandah and sat there waiting for the rain to stop. And suddenly, their house collapsed.

All the household items got buried under the debris. However, the only relief was that all the members of the house narrowly escaped death. People, who eyewitnessed the incident, were heard saying that the family was saved by the grace of the almighty.

As per the reports, homeowner Mohammed Raees that because the drains were not cleaned, the area faced water logging. Because of this reason, Raees, along with his family, went to the neighbour’s house. While he was finding a solution to remove water from his house, suddenly it collapsed.

Advertisement

Satya Prakash Gupta, Naib Tehsildar of the Maharajganj tehsil of Rae Bareli, said that the loss caused by the rain will be assessed by sending a team by the Revenue Department and the reports will be sent to the government.

top videos
  • Lara Dutta On Finding Love, New Film 'Ishq-E-Nadaan' & Journey So Far | EXCLUSIVE
  • Taapsee's Dig At Bollywood | Reliance To Buy Alia's Venture? | Deepika's First Look From Project K
  • Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Viral Vacation Visuals Leave Netizens In A Meltdown; But Why We Ask
  • Karan Johar’s Veiled Attack On Yodha's Clash With Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas Amuses Netizens
  • Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Paint Delhi Red With Their Chemistry For 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

    • A similar incident was reported in the Delhi-NCR region when a 42-year-old man died in a house collapse. NCR and Western regions of Uttar Pradesh have been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past few days. Many areas of the region are flooded due to waterlogging and improper drainage systems. People have been asked to leave their homes and the NDRF team is conducting the rescue operation for those who are stuck in the flooded areas.

    On July 11, around midnight the police received information of a house collapsing in Salyan, Jewar. A single-storey house in which a man named Satveer, who resided with his wife Anuradha and son Nitin, died in the incident. His wife and son were injured.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: July 17, 2023, 14:36 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 14:36 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App