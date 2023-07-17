UP Family's Close Shave With Death As House Collapses After Heavy Rains

The constant and heavy rain in different regions of India has wreaked havoc on people. In Baiti village of Shivgarh in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, a house was submerged to the knee level. When water entered their house, the occupants went to their neighbour’s verandah and sat there waiting for the rain to stop. And suddenly, their house collapsed.

All the household items got buried under the debris. However, the only relief was that all the members of the house narrowly escaped death. People, who eyewitnessed the incident, were heard saying that the family was saved by the grace of the almighty.

As per the reports, homeowner Mohammed Raees that because the drains were not cleaned, the area faced water logging. Because of this reason, Raees, along with his family, went to the neighbour’s house. While he was finding a solution to remove water from his house, suddenly it collapsed.

Advertisement

Satya Prakash Gupta, Naib Tehsildar of the Maharajganj tehsil of Rae Bareli, said that the loss caused by the rain will be assessed by sending a team by the Revenue Department and the reports will be sent to the government.