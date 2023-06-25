UP Farmers Wear 'Bear Costume' to Protect Crops From Monkeys, Pics Go Viral

Farmers from Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri area are facing monkey terror and it seems like they have come with just the right way to cope with it. To prevent monkeys from damaging their sugarcane crop, the farmers are resorting to a bear costume. News agency ANI posted a few images of these farmers wearing bear suits. The images show farmers sitting in the middle of the fields, in this bear suit.

“Farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri’s Jahan Nagar village use a bear costume to prevent monkeys from damaging their sugarcane crop," wrote ANI while posting the images.

The images, since being uploaded, have gone viral and gathered over 492K views. “Not a great idea in Lakhimpur Kheri which is near to Dudhwa National park. Tiger and bear fighting is a very common sight in the National park," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Who is responsible for the ongoing man animal conflict ? Dinosaurs ? Sparrows ? Dodo? None of them but humans are solely responsible for this situation. It’s high time they should realise why forests are essential."

Speaking with ANI, a farmer said, “40-45 monkeys are roaming in the area and damaging the crops. We appealed to authorities but no attention was paid. So we (farmers) contributed money and bought this costume for Rs 4,000 to protect our crops."