UP Man Alleges His Wife Cheated On Him After Securing A Job; Both File Court Case

Amit Kumar was reportedly assaulted by his wife and her alleged lover.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local18

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 12:07 IST

Delhi, India

Amit shared his ordeal in an interview with a portal.

Ever since SDM Jyoti Maurya’s case has come to the fore, cases of husbands complaining about their wives’ alleged infidelity have been making headlines. One such incident has come to light from Dharam Purwa village in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh. A man named Amit Kumar was reportedly assaulted by his wife and her alleged lover. This happened after the wife secured a job in a reputed hospital.

Amit Kumar and Archana Singh got married in 2011. Everything was going well initially. After a few years, the couple welcomed a daughter. Amit Kumar stated in an interview that her wife said she wanted to study and do something of her own. Amit’s financial state was not so well off back then, but he also wanted her wife to study. Amit got her enrolled in Raj Nursing Para Medical College, Gorakhpur. He had to sell his land to fund his wife’s education. Amit also got a room for her in the hostel, so that she could focus on her studies. After this, Archana started pursuing her nursing course. All this while, Amit was bearing her entire expenses.

Amit shared in the same interview that during the course, a man named Dhananjay Mishra — a college official’s nephew — and his wife started getting close to each other. Whenever Amit used to visit her, he could find Dhananjay in her room. This increased Amit’s suspicion. Her wife claimed that she and Dhananjay are just friends.

Soon after Archana’s course was completed, she got a job at Shravasti Combined District Hospital. Her closeness with Dhananjay increased even more after that. He started meeting Archana daily; when objected by Amit, Dhananjay told Amit to call Archana. Before Amit could figure out the entire matter, Dhananjay compelled Archana to file a divorce and dowry harassment case in the family court.

    • Archana did the same. Further, Amit shares that his wife’s alleged boyfriend, along with his group of friends, had also indulged in a scuffle with him, snatched his phone, and threatened to kill him, while he was going for mediation in court for the dowry harassment case.

    Amit’s lawyer, Ashok Ojha says that his wife has filed a case against his husband under IPC section 498. Archana and Dhananjay are pressurising Amit to grant the divorce. For now, Amit Kumar has also filed a complaint against her wife and seeks action.

    About the Author

    first published: July 18, 2023, 12:07 IST
    last updated: July 18, 2023, 12:07 IST
