UP Man Arrested For Killing A Rat By Tying Its Tail To A Brick

Uttar Pradesh has been struggling with reducing crime rates as newer cases keep coming in every day from different areas in the state. However, amid all the other cases coming forth, police have filed a 30-page chargesheet against a man from Badaun who is accused of killing a rat by tying its tail to a brick and drowning it in a drain.

The incident came to light as a result of animal rights activist Vikendra Sharma filming the events and filing a complaint against Manoj Kumar, the accused. Sharma tried saving the rat, but it was too late and the rodent died of suffocation.

As per an India Today report, the Circle Officer (CO) Badaun City, Alok Mishra stated, “The 30-page chargesheet has been prepared including the post-mortem report, videos released in the media, opinions of the experts of different departments concerned. Investigation officer Rajesh Yadav has written in the chargesheet based on the evidence collected that Manoj Kumar was booked under Section 11 (1) (Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act) and Section 429 (killing or maiming animals) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)."

The body of the dead rodent was sent to the Indian Veterinary Institute (IVRI) for post-mortem in Bareilly. The chargesheet mentioned that the rat’s lungs were damaged and swollen. Liver infection was also detected in the rat. Apart from this, the microscopic examination revealed that the cause of death was suffocation.

Manoj Kumar was arrested but he was later granted anticipatory bail by a local court. The Badaun Divisional Officer Ashok Kumar Singh informed that although killing a rat is not considered an offence under the Forest Department Act, the FIR was filed under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act due to which action had to be taken. Meanwhile, Manoj’s father is upset about the case and said, “It is not wrong to kill a rat or a crow. They are harmful creatures. If our son is punished in such a case, then action should be taken against all those who kill chickens, goats and fish. Action should also be taken against those who sell medicine to kill rats."

