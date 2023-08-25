UP Man Builds 2-storey Underground Palace With A Mosque And 11 Rooms In 12 Years

Everyone dreams of designing a beautiful home, brick by brick, and fulfilling the same is Irfan who is also known as Pappu Baba. According to reports, Irfan lives in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. He constructed an underground two-storey palace and it took him 12 years to build this architectural marvel. He built a mosque, 11 rooms, stairs, a gallery and a drawing room as well.

Irfan said that he started the construction of this palace in 2011 and is keen to expand it even further. He has also carved out engravings of old times on the walls of the palace with the help of a khurpa. He spends a major part of his life in this palace and returns to his home to join the family to have meals.

Irfan used to live with his family till 2010 but his life took a drastic turn after the death of his father in 2010. He tried to contest the elections from his area but faced defeat in it. This phase was one of the most challenging chapters in Irfan’s life and he left his home after these setbacks. He refused to budge from these challenges and treaded forward with unwavering dedication.