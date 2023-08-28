UP Man Dies of Heart Attack on Reaching Theatre to Watch Sunny Deol’s 'Gadar 2'

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old man, who went to watch the Sunny Deol’s much awaited ‘Gadar 2’, died of a heart attack in the cinema hall. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri. The entire moment was captured on a CCTV camera which has been installed in the cinema hall. The deceased has been identified as Ashtak Tiwari. According to reports, Ashtak collapsed after climbing the stairs while speaking with someone over a phone call. People around him rushed to help.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Naipal Singh informed that his phone was unlocked and hence guards and bouncers were able to contact his family. He was then taken to a private hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The cop has confirmed that an investigation is underway to find out further details of the incident. The deceased was a resident of Dwarkapuri locality within the Sadar Kotwali area’s jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, earlier, a video which went viral on social media showed a group of people beating a man for allegedly saying ‘Pakistan Zindabad’. Uploaded on X, formerly known as Twitter, the video has left people in utter shock. You can see the man being thrashed by a group as the movie plays in the background. Since being uploaded, the video has caused a stir on social media. “Allegedly someone shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in the theatre while watching Gadar 2 & this happened," wrote X user ‘Bala’ as he shared the video.