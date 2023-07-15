Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
UP Man Gives Triple Talaq To Bride At Wedding Venue Just After Nikah Over Dowry

After two hours of heated discussion at the wedding venue between both sides, the groom pronounced talaq thrice and left.

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 20:32 IST

The bride’s family lodged an FIR against 7 people, including the groom and his father.
A man from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, gave his wife triple talaq just within two hours after nikah as the bride’s family was unable to meet the dowry demands. The groom had asked for a luxury car and more jewellery as dowry and refused to take the bride along with him if his demands were not fulfilled. The family of the groom also supported him and asked the father of the bride to meet the demands.

According to Agra Police, the incident happened on Thursday night during the marriage of two sisters Gauri and Dolly at Priyanshu Garden. The Nikah ceremony of the elder sister, Gauri, was normal and everything went smoothly, however, Dolly’s groom, Asif made a demand for a car and more jewellery.

When the bride’s family refused to fulfill the demands, the groom’s family started arguing. After two hours of heated discussion at the wedding venue between both sides, the groom pronounced talaq thrice and left. The bride’s family lodged an FIR at the Tajganj Police station in Agra against seven people including the groom and his father.

Kamran Warsi, the bride’s brother told media that they have spent around Rs 30 lakh in the marriage of both the sisters and still, Asif asked for more. He also added that the groom first arrived at the wedding venue very late and the wedding got over around 4 in the morning. Following this, they complained about the quality of the food. Kamran also shared that relatives from both sides tried to convince him but he was adamant on his decision. The drama continued till the wee hours of Friday after which Asif left the venue after pronouncing triple Talaq.

    • Tajganj Police Station in-charge, DS Pandey, told the media that a case has been registered against the groom Asif, mother Munni, brothers Salman and Pravesh, sisters Rukhsar, Farhin and Najrana. However, no arrest in connection with the case has been made so far.

    Under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, divorcing a woman by pronouncing talaq thrice is a criminal offence.

