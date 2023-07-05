UP Man Undergoes Gender-affirmation Surgery To Marry His Boyfriend; Know What Happened Next

A young man from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, wanted to marry his boyfriend. He got his gender changed so that he could stay with his partner in a socially and legally acceptable way. But he was shocked when the lover refused to stay with him as promised, that too after the sex change operation. It is reported that the duo even got married in a temple.

The man named Rahul, who is now recognised as Ragini, is a resident of Kaushambi district near Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. She works as a dancer in theatre. In 2016, Rahul fell in love with a man from the neighbouring village. For society to accept their relationship, Rahul allegedly changed his gender to female for his lover. After the surgery, they even got married in a temple and got intimate. Now, her lover is refusing to keep her as his wife.