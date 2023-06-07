Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
UP Women Aggressively Fight Over Garage Space, Video Surfaces on Twitter

Video which has gone viral shows two women aggressively fighting over garage space in UP.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

June 07, 2023

New Delhi, India

UP Women Aggressively Fight Over Garage Space. (Image: Twitter/@gharkekalesh)
UP Women Aggressively Fight Over Garage Space. (Image: Twitter/@gharkekalesh)

A video which is currently going viral shows two women aggressively fighting over some garage issue in Uttar Pradesh. One of those two women has shot the video using her phone. She can be seen informing how the other woman and her husband use their “position" in order to get things done. It happened after she spotted a handyman trying to break the lock of the garage which she claims has been made by her. The woman also threatens that she will put the video on social media but nobody seems to be bothered by it.

This is when things get aggressive and one of them throws away the lock. The other woman also holds her neck, trying to move her away. Towards the end of the video, the woman somehow throws away her phone and the recording stops.

Since being uploaded, the video has gathered over 47K views. Such videos are a common things on social media these days. Many people can be seen leaving laughing emojis below the video.

    Earlier, another viral video showed two women engaged in a heated argument due to an unknown reason in Delhi metro. The incident showed the women initially standing apart and then approaching each other as they exchanged offensive language. One of the women was seen threatening the other by removing her shoe, while the other woman brandished a bottle in response as they drew closer.

    first published: June 07, 2023, 12:59 IST
