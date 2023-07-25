Urfi Javed Policed for Her Clothes By Random Man at Airport Has Twitter Saying 'It's Time to Stop'

In a world where bold fashion and risqué clothing spark heated debates, actress Urfi Javed fearlessly dances to her own sartorial tune. Time and again, she faces the wrath of public trolls who can’t seem to handle her unapologetic style. But with a head held high, she dishes it right back to those who dare to ‘police’ her wardrobe. One such incident was caught on camera when a 25-year-old man publicly shamed her at the airport.

In a now-viral video shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Urfi was seen exiting the airport wearing a green backless outfit when the man passing by made a disrespectful comment.

The man commented, “India ka naam kharab karti ho aise sab pehenne se" (You spoil India’s name by wearing such clothes). Urfi, donning the green printed backless dress, stood up against his remarks and retorted, “To aapke baap ka kuch jara hai?…Uncle jao apna kam karo" (So what you have to do with it?…Uncle, mind your own business).

Despite her response, the man persisted and continued to bully her, saying, “Nahi, hum bolenge" (No, I will say what I want), which further infuriated the TV actress and she lost her cool. However, fans at the airport rallied in support, denouncing his behaviour and defending the actress’s right to respect and dignity.

Watch the Viral Video:

The incident didn’t end at the airport, though. As news of the encounter spread like wildfire on social media, the online community became a battleground of opinions. While some echoed the man’s narrow-minded views, there were those who passionately defended Urfi’s right to self-expression.

One netizen succinctly pointed out the prevalent problem, saying, “Too many Indian men think they have a right to comment on random women. And they find accomplices very easily. The comments on this video show how such disrespect has been normalized."

Amidst the verbal skirmish, another voice of reason chimed in, humourously calling out the man’s hypocrisy, “And if this cartoon of a guy, if he is pious and strict about dress (looking at his hair, you know who he is), he should be wearing a dhoti and not jeans and a t-shirt."