Urvashi Rautela Had This to Say After Being Trolled for Her Crocodile Necklace

Urvashi Rautela has responded to the trolls and stated that she has ‘sentiments attached’ to the Cartier necklace. The actress shared a story which read, “To all members of media: I have sentiments attached with my high-jewelled crocodile masterpiece necklace." She also used a folded hands emoji.

For context, the 76th Cannes Film Festival is currently taking place at Cannes’ Palais des Festivals et des Congrès. As a part of the event, Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela graced the red carpet. She made a sensational statement wearing a gown designed by Sima Couture. However, what stole the attention was her neckpiece featuring two intertwined alligators. The neckpiece contained sparkling diamonds and intricate designs.

It caught the eye of people on social media and then there was no coming back from this. many took to Twitter and expressed their views on this neckpiece. “Urvashi Rautela’s Cartier necklace is so tacky… As someone with a lizard phobia, it made my skin crawl," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “One wore a crocodile necklace, other went straight from garba night to the French Riviera! Dafaq is happening at #Cannes2023," mentioned another person.

Have a look for yourself:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was recently trolled after she attended her first Gucci event as its India brand ambassador. She made her way to Seoul on Tuesday to attend the Gucci Cruise 2024 event but more than her attendance, her handbag became the talk of the town. In photos going viral, Alia was seen carrying a transparent handbag at the event. A few eagle-eyed social media users noticed that there was absolutely nothing in the bag. The luxurious yet empty bag left netizens confused. “That purse is empty," a user pointed out. “Bag is empty so why alia is carrying," asked another. “Hence proved inke bags khali hote hai," joked another.