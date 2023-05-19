US Ambassador Enjoys Bun Maska And Chai At a Mumbai Cafe, Pic Goes Viral

After devouring some of the best dishes of Maharashtrian cuisine, US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, headed to one of the oldest cafes in Mumbai and tried the very authentic ‘Bun Maska and Chai.’ Garcetti has been recently appointed as the new ambassador to India as he was sworn in by US Vice President Kamala Harris. During his trip to Mumbai and Gujarat, he is making sure that he makes the most of it. From trying the local cuisine to meeting all the prominent people, he is doing it all. He also met Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. Along with this, he visited Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat and enjoyed IPL match in Ahmedabad.

Now, in a recent post on Twitter, Garcetti can be seen enjoying bun mask and chai, along with a few friends. “Stopped by the legendary Kyani & Co. to try their delicious bun maska and chai, a specialty of Mumbai’s Irani cafes. I have to say, I’m a fan!" he wrote in the caption. Also, he further asked Mumbaikars as to what else should he try on his next visit.

Advertisement

Here is the viral image:

The image, since being uploaded, has gone viral and garnered tons of suggestions. “Bombay Sweet Shop, JAK Compound, 1, Dadoji Konddeo Cross Ln, Dhaku Prabhuchi Wadi, Byculla East, Byculla, Mumbai, Maharashtra," suggested a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “In Pune - do have a Maharashtrian Vegetarian Thali at Shreyas and a Non-Veg Thali at Maratha Samrat."

Meanwhile, earlier, Garcetti visited Maharashtra Bhawan in Delhi to devour some very famous snacks. He started with Kokum ka sherbet and ended his meal by having sol kadhi and puran poli. “From the bustling streets of LA to the colorful lanes of Delhi, my love of great food continues. I’m at Maharashtra Bhawan, eager to explore the fascinating flavors of India," he mentioned in the caption. Vada pav, bharli vangi, aam ras and puran poli, the ambassador tries it all.