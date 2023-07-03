US Couple Whose Surrogate Baby Was Born In Mexico Fights Law To Bring Him Home

Sam and Laura Kaitz, a couple from New Jersey, are striving to bring their baby, born via surrogacy in Mexico, back home. For the past two months, their efforts have been in vain, leaving them separated as a family. The couple told The Washington Post that they decided to explore surrogacy options outside the United States due to the lower costs involved. Medical reasons prevented Laura from conceiving a pregnancy herself, which led the couple to consider surrogacy. They connected with an agency in Mexico, hoping to fulfil Laura’s desire for another child with Sam.

Previously, they almost signed a contract with an agency in Ukraine. However, the country’s turmoil resulting from Russia’s invasion prompted them to seek an alternative. Turning to Mexico seemed promising, with a surrogacy process estimated at around $65,000 (Over 53 lakh)—a considerable expense for Sam, who works as a high school math teacher, but still more affordable than the costs associated with surrogacy in the United States.

Aware of warnings about the potential complications of surrogacy in Mexico, the couple proceeded with cautious optimism after receiving reassurances from the agency that the information was outdated. Furthermore, they were informed by their broker that both their names could be included on the child’s birth certificate through a Mexican agency.

Following the birth of their son Simon on April 18, conceived using Sam’s sperm and an egg donor, Sam travelled to Mexico City to meet him. He then scheduled an appointment at the U.S. Embassy for June 7, aiming to obtain Simon’s passport and return to their home in New Jersey.

However, the couple soon encountered an array of bureaucratic obstacles. Their lawyers informed them that they needed to navigate Mexico’s court system to add Laura’s name to Simon’s birth certificate. Despite being assured that the document would be ready for the embassy appointment, the process turned out to be far from straightforward.