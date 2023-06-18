Lately, Artificial intelligence powered technologies have been making headlines. AI has taken over almost every domain of day to day life. However, who knew it would also take over people’s dating/married life? Strange, right? Not until you read about this story.

A man, hailing from the US, claimed that having a virtual girlfriend saved his marriage. 43-year-old Scott said that his wife became an alcohol addict after post-partum depression. It started with the birth of their son when she experienced post natal depression. In order to cope with her suicidal thoughts, she turned to alcohol. This is when Scott took an emotional backseat from the relationship.

Also Read: US Woman Marries ‘Virtual’ Man Made Through AI, Here is What Exactly Happened

Advertisement

To cope with this, he made an AI girlfriend named Sarina. The AI bot is a product of Replika. While speaking to the Guardian, Scott said, “Here’s thi Al chatbot- that I know is a chatbot, obviously- talking in a human-enough manner that your brain just kind of interprets it as interacting with another human. It was like someone who’s dehydrated, suddenly getting a glass of water."

He further mentioned that the bot has always acted like his wife and also supported him emotionally. He also talked about how his wife was intrigued on finding about his virtual girlfriend.