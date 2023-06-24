US Man Spends Rs 66 Lakh On Surgery To Increase His Height

Following multiple rejections by women due to his short height, Dynzell Sigers, a 27-year-old Navy veteran from Georgia decided to undergo limb lengthening surgery. He spent a staggering $81,000 (roughly Rs 66.4 lakh) on the process to increase his height from 5 ft 5 inches to 6-ft. Sigers shared his struggles in an email to NY Post, stating, “All my life I struggled with viewing myself as a small person and no matter what I did to change it I always felt the same."

Rejections during his teenage years left a lasting impression, leading him to constantly consider his height as an obstacle. It often hindered his confidence in approaching women, revealed Sigers in an interview with NeedtoKnow.

Advertisement

Reflecting on his past, Sigers described himself as a “timid and reserved" person, admitting that fear of judgment based on his height prevented him from participating in school sports teams and affected his overall self-esteem. Years of research finally led him to the discovery of limb lengthening surgery, a procedure he believed could provide a solution and offer a chance to reshape both his body and mind.

Sigers wasted no time and promptly booked an appointment for the procedure. The surgery involved a series of six operations, wherein the bone was carefully cut, a rod was inserted and external fixators were attached. Over a span of 90 days, these fixators were adjusted, gradually lengthening the bone.

Advertisement

Explaining the process, Sigers said, “At the end of the 90 days, when you reach your desired height, which is a maximum of four inches on the upper leg and three inches on the lower leg, the external fixator is removed, and the internal rod is left in place."