US Man Throws Rs 1 Crore Cash Out Of Car Window To ‘Bless Others’

It was raining money on a highway in Oregon, United States as drivers pulled over and scrambled to grab stacks of $100 (over Rs 8,000) bills worth a total of $200,000 (over Rs 1.6 crore). The bizarre scene was caused by Colin Davis McCarthy, a 38-year-old man who reportedly threw the money out of his car window as he drove along Interstate 5 in Eugene on April 11. According to Times Now, McCarthy wanted to “bless others with gifts of money" but his own family accused him of draining their shared bank account to leave them penniless. As a result of his stunt, McCarthy has now become an internet sensation, with people across the world wondering what could have led him to throw away such a huge sum of money.

The incident happened when motorists driving down Interstate 5 in Oregon saw stacks of $100 bills being thrown out of Colin’s car window. Dozens of drivers stopped their cars and scooped up the bills that had been thrown out by Colin. Some frenzied bystanders were seen jumping out of their vehicles to grab the $100 bills. One unidentified woman said that she and her boyfriend had managed to collect $300 (around Rs 24,000).

However, Colin’s family has accused him of draining their joint bank account and leaving them broke. Police were unable to take any action against Colin since the account was shared. Oregon State Police Officer Jim Andrews suggested that it would have been better if the family had created a secondary bank account and then taken out a portion of the money that they believed was rightfully theirs.

The incident has caused a buzz on social media, with many people expressing their surprise and amusement at Colin’s bizarre behavior. The clip of people collecting dollar bills off the side of the interstate highway was shared by ABC 7 Chicago on YouTube. Many people have hailed Colin as a philanthropist. Others were not so happy about the entire ordeal. “The family won’t see that cash. Finders keeper," read a comment.

A user commented, “A modern-day Robin Hood. the world needs more people like him." Another wrote: “Yeah, that is a divorce immediately. He threw away his whole future and family for 30 second of fun?"

Many also compared the act with a scene from the Indian web-series Farzi, where the protagonist throws money on the Mumbai road to divert the police.

Colin was not arrested or charged with any crime. He told officers he threw out the cash because he was “doing well [financially] and wanted to bless others with gifts of money". The family is now asking anyone who picked up the money to please return it to the Oregon State Police. Officer Andrews said that Colin could have been charged with disorderly conduct or reckless endangering for creating a dangerous situation.

