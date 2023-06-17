US Man Wins Rs 41 Lakh In Lottery And His Winning Strategy Is...

A man from the United States achieved an astounding feat by winning $50,000 (approximately Rs 41 Lakh) in a lottery draw. What makes his win even more remarkable is the fact that he accomplished it using the exact set of numbers he has been playing for almost a decade in the Bonus Match 5 drawings.

“I play the same numbers all the time; I’ve been doing so for years," the player said. As per United Press International, the man recently shared his intriguing lottery experience with Maryland Lottery officials.

The individual disclosed purchasing a $4 ticket containing six lines of numbers for the May 28 Bonus Match 5 drawing. He bought the ticket at Modern Liquors, located on Iverson Street in Temple Hills.

Advertisement

Among the set of numbers printed on the purchased ticket, one line stood out in particular: 5-6-8-23-30. Remarkably, these exact numbers emerged as the winning combination in the draw, securing the man a substantial prize of $50,000 (approximately Rs 41 Lakh).

Interestingly, another set of numbers on the ticket earned him an extra $15 (approximately Rs 1300) in winnings. Revealing what he plans to do with the winning amount, the man shared that a portion of the sum would be sent in settling outstanding bills. The remaining amount, he stated, would be set aside and will be added to his savings.

In another incident, a 22-year-old salesman from Maryland shared his lottery experience and mentioned that he and his wife visited a nearby convenience store to purchase gas and with some spare cash, they decided to spend $30 (Rs 2500) on lottery tickets. Returning home, the couple scratched off the tickets and created two piles, one for the winning tickets and the other consisting of non-winners.