US Mechanic Who Forgot Rs 25 Crore Lottery Ticket At Shop Gets His Money

Paul Little, a Massachusetts resident, accidentally left his winning lottery ticket at a Lakeville liquor store in January. The 23-year-old Carly Nunes, the clerk who worked at the store, kept it in her pocket. Paul forgot about it because he thought the ticket might have fallen somewhere.

Later in the evening, a call from the lottery office brought surprising news to him. They informed him that he had won a whopping $3 million (Rs 25 crore) jackpot. However, things went haywire when it was found that Nunes foiled a plan with her co-worker Joseph Reddem, 32, who aided her by driving her to the lottery headquarters.

Lottery officials grew suspicious when they noticed that the ticket appeared torn and burnt, with Nunes claiming it happened accidentally when she placed it on a pipe. Eventually, she confessed that she hadn’t purchased the ticket at all. And a few days ago, when Paul reached the lottery office, he was handed over a cheque of around Rs 25 crore.

Later, commenting on Nunes, Paul said, “I’m gonna wish her the best. I know, she’s put herself in a difficult spot. But hopefully, she’ll work her way to a better life." He added, “It really gave me a greater appreciation for what the Mass Lottery does as far as making sure the right people get the award."