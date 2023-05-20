US Plastic Surgeon's Licence Revoked Over Live-Streaming Operations On TikTok

Social media has taken over the world in a way that was unprecedented for most of us. The effects of addiction and showing off have crossed all boundaries, and the negative impact is largely visible at times. Recently, the licence of a plastic surgeon from United States was revoked over livestreaming videos of operations on TikTok.

The action was taken by authorities after the allegations of failed surgeries and violations of privacy came to light.

Dr Katherine Roxanne Grawe, known as “Doctor Roxy" on TikTok, was accused of breaching patient privacy and negligence during surgery last year. This comes as an after-effect of three patients suing her for post-operation injuries that left them unable to work or even stand.

Grawe owns the Roxy Plastic Surgery clinic in Powell, Ohio, US, and she used to regularly post videos of herself dancing in scrubs. She used to interact with viewers on livestream during surgeries. However the popular TikTok star, who boasted more than 8.42 lakh followers, made her account private after her licence was suspended by the State Medical board of Ohio in November 2022.

According to the clinic’s website, Grawe has performed more than 3.6 thousand surgeries in 12 years and has more than 51 thousand satisfied clients. However, some others do not agree with her claims.

Julie Hager, a mom of four, received a surgery named “Mommy Makeover" during which she had her tummy tucked and breasts enlarged. However, the surgery had taken place the day before Grawe’s licence was revoked and Julie revealed how horrifying it was. She said that she experienced a “leaking icky [yellow] fluid" and discovered Grawe had lost her licence the day she left the recovery centre, according to a New York Post report.

There were others too who shared their experiences of failed surgeries that led to complications later. Three of these were cited by the medical board, including the case of Amber Runyon who had a similar surgery to that of Hager and faced problems later.