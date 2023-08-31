US Restaurant Faces Backlash For Refusing To Serve Cops Over No Weapon Rule

A local Arab street food restaurant and bakery chain in California has created a buzz with a new rule. The establishment— Reem’s California— has decided not to serve individuals carrying weapons. The San Francisco Police Officers’ Association shared this news via Twitter on August 24, stating, “NO COPS ALLOWED". That’s the confirmed policy of the bakery chain Reem’s." A screenshot of an email exchange with a restaurant executive was included, confirming Reem’s stance to not serve those armed or in uniform. The tweet from the police mentioned that an officer was denied service while in uniform including the members of the US Military.

In the following tweet, the police association asked the restaurant chain to take responsibility for its policy. They stated, “We are not asking Reem’s or any business with a bigoted policy to serve our officers. We’re asking them to own their discriminatory policy & and put up a sign so we know not to spend money in your establishment, on or off duty."

Meanwhile, Reem’s clarified that their policy isn’t specifically targeting police officers, instead, they’re just prohibiting firearms within their restaurant premises. They highlight their commitment to promoting social and racial justice within the communities.

“In a time of increased gun violence, particularly impacting people of colour, youth and queer people, we believe that maintaining a strict policy of prohibiting guns. Many members of our community have been impacted by gun violence. At Reem’s, we aim to provide a space where people can eat delicious Arab food and work together to strengthen our community, without fear of violence or harassment," the restaurant added.

Meanwhile, San Francisco Police Officers’ Association President Lt. Tracy McCray told Fox News Digital, “Let’s just put all kidding aside, that’s directed at police officers. Because who do you see visible most of the time? So, just cut out the bulls, just say what you mean and we can move on."