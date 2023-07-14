US Restaurant Faces Criticism For Surcharge To Cover Health Insurance Of Employees

Restaurants across the United States have been implementing additional charges on diners, going beyond the listed prices on their menus. This has sparked controversy and debate among customers. One particular Los Angeles restaurant, Alimento, faced criticism when comedian and podcaster Dave Anthony noticed an unfamiliar surcharge on his bill. The restaurant had automatically added a 4 per cent fee, equivalent to USD 4.56 (approximately Rs 370), to support workers’ health insurance. Furthermore, Alimento also imposed a USD 3 (approximately Rs 250) water donation charge.

Sharing the picture of the bill and extra amount charged, Dave wrote, “Lotta bu**sh*t going on here, including charging for tap water (illegal)."

Social media users were quick to criticise the restaurant for implementing such a high fee. Some individuals even raised concerns about the possibility of the owner cancelling an employee’s health insurance on a slow night.

In you look closely, the restaurant included a statement on the bottom of the bill indicating that a service charge was added to support the staff’s health insurance. The note also mentioned that customers could request the removal of the surcharge by informing their server. It remains uncertain whether Dave chose to have the surcharge removed or not.

After Dave Anthony’s post went viral, the chef and owner of Alimento, Zachary Pollack, addressed the backlash on Instagram.

The chef responding to the controversy called the story baseless. Shedding light on the negative consequences, the chef stated that the staff had been receiving hate mail and threats of protesting. The chef clarified that the surcharge was optional and could be removed if requested.

He further explained, “As most LA diners will know, Alimento’s 4 percent healthcare surcharge is hardly unique. There are dozens if not hundreds of other restaurants in Los Angeles that implemented similar surcharges when the ACA mandated that companies with 25 or more employees offer health insurance to full-time employees more than a decade ago. Why we are being singled out for this, now is beyond me, but here we are."

“To address one specific question posed online-whether I cancel employees’ health insurance if we have a slow night and the cost is not covered by the surcharge- NO, of course not," Zachary Pollack added.