US Teen Dies After Attempting TikTok ‘Benadryl Challenge’, Parents Warn Others

In the past few years, many dangerous trends had kids falling prey to online games and challenges that caused them grievous harm and claimed their lives. One such was a Blue Whale challenge, alleged to be linked to numerous deaths worldwide. A similar challenge took a life of a 13-year-old boy, Jacob Stevens, from Ohio, US. The boy tragically died after overdosing on over-the-counter medication while attempting a viral TikTok trend called ‘Benadryl Challenge’. As per reports, Jacob Stevens ingested 12-14 pills of Benadryl while his friends shot the video. This challenge encourages viewers to take large doses of the antihistamine to “experience hallucinations".

Benadryl contains diphenhydramine, an antihistamine that temporarily reduces the symptoms caused by hay fever; although FDA says that diphenhydramine is safe when used as recommended, higher doses can cause serious health threats.

The challenge of ‘death’ urges players to take as many as 12 tablets to induce hallucinations. The challenge states that the maximum allowed dose in a 24-hour period is six tablets for children 6 to under 12 years of age, and 12 tablets for adults and children over 12 years of age. It also warns that taking more than the said amount can lead to nausea, seizures, or even death.

Speaking to ABC6, Jacob’s father, Justin Stevens, warned other parents about the dangerous social media trend. He told the portal that his son was at home last weekend with friends when he overdosed. He reportedly started to seize up after attempting the social media challenge and was rushed to the hospital. “It was too much for his body," the teen’s father said. Despite the medical professional’s best efforts, the boy died six days later.

The devastated father said, “They said we could keep him on the vent, that he could lay there - but he will never open his eyes, he’ll never breathe, smile, walk or talk." The family is now trying to get lawmakers to put an age restriction on buying drugs or medicines like Benadryl. Pointing out the same, Jacob’s father said, “I already sent a message to Mr Dewine. It’s my life goal now to make that happen. I’ll go at it until the day I die."

Even the teen’s grandmother, Dianna Stevens, said that she will do everything to make sure no other child goes through this.

The teen’s funeral will be held next week.

