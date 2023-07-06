US Teen, Dressed In Spiderman Costume, Bullied And Assaulted; Video Viral

A video, which shows a 15-year-old New York teen manhandled by a couple of bullies, has left the internet fuming. They have been calling for justice for the boy. The clip shows a boy named Aydin Pedone dressed in a Spiderman costume in a park. In the video, one can see him standing in his Spiderman costume with a group of boys and girls, who are taunting him and passing nasty remarks. They are even filming him getting bullied. The jeers were not restricted to vocal slurs alone. A girl soon approaches him and tries to smack him across the face. Aydin manages to dodge the first blow but he is not as lucky with the second. He is hit right on the nose by the girl, who then laughs and flees. Aydin then takes off his mask to show a bleeding nose. We recommend not watching the video if you are easily triggered.

After the video went viral and users strongly demanded action against the bullies, justice was served. The girl was detained and charged with one felony count of assault in the second degree, according to the Hudson Falls Police Department. Aydin was left needing surgery to fix his nose. The girl’s guardian was given a ticket for a juvenile appearance and told to show up at the Washington County Probation Office.