In a world where the LGBTQ+ community still faces marginalisation and discrimination, it may seem somewhat playful to dedicate just one month to celebrate their achievements, as love knows no boundaries or time restrictions. Nonetheless, if we must honour the resilience and progress of this community, here is a special story for Pride month that you won’t want to miss.

Meet 55-year-old transgender, Amanda Lepore from America who has become a social media sensation these days. Amanda’s body was so expensively transformed from male to female that it is regarded as the most expensive in the world. A few years back, Amanda also published a book about her body.

Amanda, who is well-known for her brash display of plastic surgery, was photographed by David LaChapelle while slumped over a gurney receiving a silicone injection. Jason Wu, the fashion designer, made a doll in her Jessica Rabbit-meets-Jocelyn-Wildenstein appearance. Renowned watch company Swatch even released a clock with Lepore’s face and blowfish red lips on the dial.

Advertisement

She was born as a guy and grew up in New Jersey, USA. She began taking hormones at the age of 15, due to which masculine things ended inside her and she became a woman.

Marilyn Monroe, America’s famed actress, was a favourite of hers. She desired to have the same appearance as her and she worked really hard to achieve this. To get a slimmer body, she got it broken from the waist down to the bone. According to a report on the New York Post website, published in the year 2000, she had spent $2000 i.e. INR 1.6 lakh years ago on hairline lowering and eyebrow lifting. This surgery was done in Mexico. Apart from this, she had double eyelid surgery in New York in 2017 spending INR 7 lakh.

Between 1986 and 1988, she had 12 cheekbone augmentation surgeries worth INR 16,000 each, for a total cost of roughly INR 2 lakh. She also had lip augmentation in the middle of the same year, spending INR 4.5 lakhs on augmentation and INR 1.2 lakhs on lowering the lower lip, which had grown too much. Following this, she underwent many mammoplasty procedures to enlarge the size of her breasts, for which she paid more than INR 4 lakhs.