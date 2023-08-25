US Waitress Gets Angry Note Instead Of Tip After She Asks Couple About Splitting Bills

A waitress in the US has shared her experience of a customer withholding a tip over her rude act. The customer expressed their dissatisfaction through an angry handwritten message on the signed receipt. This event transpired after the waitress had served a table for a couple.

The husband explained on the receipt why he wasn’t leaving a tip. He was unhappy because the waitress had asked if he and his wife wanted to split the $102 bill. “No tip because it was very rude to ask my wife and me if we wanted separate checks???" the New York Post reported writing the husband’s message.

The waitress was surprised at how the person wrote a message like that. The man seems to be in his mid-50s to 60s in age, whereas his wife appears to be considerably younger, as per reports.

Nevertheless, the waitress explained that she was asked to inquire about splitting the bill to every customer, as per her workplace policy. She clarified, “At my job, we are supposed to ask if it’s separate checks, not assume they are together."

A family with children visited the restaurant on a previous occasion. When the waiter presented a single bill, the woman became upset, expressing that assuming she and the man were on the same cheque was unwarranted. She emphasised that appearances could be misleading and the incident reinforced the importance of their practice of inquiring about separate checks, aiming to avoid similar misunderstandings.