US Woman Ditches Big House For Simpler Life In Small Home

In a world where spacious and opulent homes are often sought after, a woman in the United States has taken a different path. Opting to prioritise financial freedom over lavish living, she made the courageous decision to downsize from her large house to a small dwelling.

By embracing a minimalist lifestyle, she aimed to significantly reduce her expenses and embrace a simpler way of life. This article delves into her inspiring story, shedding light on the motivations behind her choice and the benefits she has discovered in her pursuit of a more frugal and fulfilling existence.

Kari Cooper, a resident of New Jersey, decided to leave behind her spacious 850 square feet house and embrace the simplicity of a tiny home. The soaring cost of living and rent prompted her to make this life-changing decision, aiming to alleviate the financial strain on her family.

By downsizing to a smaller house, Kari only kept the essentials that could fit within its confines. Additionally, she discovered a love for spending time in her portable turn, a tent-like structure that she carries in her car and sets up wherever she finds suitable. She has even spent weeks living off-grid in this unique shelter. Inspired by her own experience, Kari encourages others to consider shifting to tinier houses. Some individuals opt for houses on wheels, which provide greater mobility.

While a tiny house on the ground serves as a permanent dwelling that appreciates over time, a house on wheels offers more freedom. Both types of homes have different tax implications, with permanent dwellings subject to house tax and mobile houses only requiring payment for the rented land they occupy.