US Woman, Living In A Secluded Port, Travels 200 Miles Via Plane To Get Online Orders

Having food at a restaurant, going to a movie, partying, or hanging out with family and friends are quite common for most people in the world. People generally don’t pay much heed to such recreational activities. For some people, these may be a distant dream because there are places in the world which are still not developed. In such places, shopping malls, restaurants and department stores are not available. Port Alsworth in Alaska, USA is one such place. Recently, a 25-year-old resident of this place named Salina Alsworth revealed she travels via an aeroplane at times to get her food delivery parcel! She shared in an interview with a news portal that she travels 200 miles to get her parcel sometimes. Salina states that there are no roads, no departmental stores or supermarkets, no good restaurants, no pubs, and no hospitals in this place. The number of people residing here is only 186, and it rises to 400 during tourist season.

Salina has her ancestral resort here, and that is the reason she needs to stay here with her husband, Jared Richardson. He visited this place as a tourist, but fell in love with Salina. She has resided here for five generations. Salina said that to do anything special like having good food, or visiting a restaurant or shopping mall, she requires to travel 200 miles on a plane. The community in Port Alsworth was started by her great grandparents, who moved here in the 1940s.

Port Alsworth is a very beautiful place to visit but residing here might be a challenge. The nearest city is Anchorage, the place from where all the necessary things are brought by plane. The roads are not properly built, and that’s why only small planes can be run here. Various animals like bears, moose are seen resting on the roadside. This place has a small clinic including a maternal ward and a gift shop. Salina states that during winter it becomes much more difficult due to fog and snow. They have accepted the lifestyle here and they soon want to get a plot for themselves and make their dream house in Port Alsworth. She also stated that she is lucky to have a husband like him, who accepted this lifestyle.