Woman Loses Leg After Contracting Flesh-eating Bacteria From Seawater

A slew of mysteries is still hidden underneath ocean water. Apart from the visible creatures, there are some deadly bacteria and algae that can turn out to be life-threatening even in the matter of a brief contract. While enjoying a vacation on a beach in the Bahamas, a woman from Atlanta contracted something that led to losing one of her legs. It was reportedly a flesh-eating bacteria that gradually damaged her muscles and internal organs. The victim, Jennifer Barlow, had to spend as many as five months at the hospital. She shared the “near-death experience" through a long note on Instagram.

Advertisement

It all started when Barlow exposed a small cut on her right leg to the seawater during her trip to the Bahamas. Following the event, the injury started to become worse with time. “It was so swollen, at least three times the size of my left knee, Barlow revealed during an interaction with Today. She immediately sought medical attention in an effort to know the actual reason behind the intolerable pain. In their first thought, the doctors predicted it was just a sprain, which could be cured only with medication.

Advertisement

A few days later, Barlow suddenly collapsed on the floor of her kitchen. Her younger brother discovered the US Army veteran in that condition and rushed her to a nearby hospital. She was taken to the emergency room where paramedics diagnosed her with septic shock, reported New York Post. The situation got out of hand as Barlow went into a coma where she spent two weeks. She required machinery support to continue breathing. The bacteria also began to cause harm to her kidney and liver.