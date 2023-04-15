US Woman Shares How Her Boyfriend Kept His Marriage And Identity Hidden

Cheating in relationships is quite common these days, irrespective of age group. In the era of social media, it has now become easier to spot your partner’s lies than ever. Recently, a woman from the United States revealed her side of the story and narrated how his boyfriend was cheating on her through social media.

The woman, in a Redditt post, shared that her boyfriend was hiding his identity and had been lying to her continuously for a long period of time. She asked for advice from people on what she should do as she does not want to break the relationship. Her post became viral in no time and several users suggested she take the right decision.

The real side of the man got unveiled when she found his identity card at his office. What stunned her was the real name that he hid from her the whole time they were together. This fueled her suspicion and she realised the times when her partner misled her and tried to avoid communication about his family.

After investigating the whole scenario, she found out that he was already married to someone and he had been lying about his relationships. While checking out his social media handles, she discovered the pictures of a woman. Further, she found out that the woman was the wife of his boyfriend.

So far, the woman has not revealed her real identity so that it does not affect her relationship. Several people are lauding her courage and bravery. One user wrote, “I am dating a 50-year-old man. I have also kept my identity hidden. We both are happy. I had also seen his pictures on Facebook but I ignored them." Another user wrote, “The other said - don’t make a mistake. Because if you ask his wife, she will backfire."

However, this is not the first time, there have been many such incidents that come to the fore. Some time back, a video of a girl who caught her boyfriend cheating red-handed made a huge noise on the internet.

