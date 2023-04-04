Home » Viral » US Woman Tries Indian Food And 'Can't Find Words' To Express Her Excitement

US Woman Tries Indian Food And 'Can't Find Words' To Express Her Excitement

The woman's excitement is so high that she is unable to tell how the flavours are feeling after dissolving in her mouth.

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 11:16 IST

Delhi, India

Woman tried chicken tikka biryani and samosa chaat.
Every place has its own unique dishes and a different style of making them. However, the cuisine that is present in India is hardly found in any other place in the world. Videos of foreigners trying Indian food and recording their experiences can be found all over the internet. Recently, an Instagram user Cindy Noir shared a video of how she felt after trying biryani and samosa. It is currently going viral and garnering everyone’s attention.

It begins with Cindy’s exciting reaction to how much she loved Indian cuisine. She then adds that she tried chicken tikka biryani and samosa chaat. However, for praising the food the woman is “unable to find any words". Her excitement is so high that she is unable to tell how these flavours are feeling after dissolving in her mouth.

“Can we talk about b/c Indian food knows it to be bussin! Shoutout to 8 cloves spices of India in dtx," reads the caption of the video. Watch the video here:

The video was shared about two months ago and has garnered 1.3 million views so far. People have also commented and said how happy they are to see it. One of the users commented, " As an Indian, this just makes me so happy", another one wrote, “This is why I am so blessed to be welcomed by an Indian family. This is literally me every time I eat with them. My stomach is always full, and they always send me home with extra! Blessed to be loved by them!". A third user remarked, “Indian is by far my favourite cuisine. I quite enjoy other cuisines as well but it’s just got everything. The spicy, the sweet and most of all that comfort feeling. It takes like love. Like someone loves you so much and made this just for you. Variety is the spice of life but I keep coming back to Indian food for the most." Many users also showered heart emojis in the comments section.

