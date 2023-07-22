US Zoo Thought This Gorilla Was A Male And Then She Gave Birth To A Baby

A zoo in Ohio, US, got two pleasant surprises when a gorilla, who was believed to be a male, gave birth to a baby gorilla. The gorilla named Sully was seen holding her newborn in her arms this Thursday after which the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium shared the unexpected events on social media. “We have an adorable surprise to share with all of you today! Our gorilla family just got a little bigger with the unexpected birth of a female baby gorilla!" wrote the zoo in an Instagram post while sharing a few pictures of 8-year-old Sully and her little one.

According to the zoo’s blog, the Sully was brought to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in 2019 and has been since living there with her mother and some other gorillas. She was initially thought to be a male gorilla and the gorilla care team was surprised when it saw her holding a newborn female gorilla in her arms this week.

Going by the 8.5-month gestation period of gorillas, the zoo said Sully is likely to have become pregnant last fall. However, the staff could not know that Sully was about to give them a surprise. As per the zoo, “gorillas rarely show outward signs of pregnancy" because their babies are smaller than human babies and the animals have large abdomens.

The zookeepers thought Sully was a male because “it’s hard to tell the sex of younger gorillas". The zoo said that male and female gorillas remain to be of the same size and don’t develop prominent sex organs until the age of about eight. In addition, male gorillas don’t develop characteristics like silver backs, large size, and large head bumps until they get older.