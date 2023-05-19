USA To India In Car? How This 53-Year-Old Man Travelled 23 Countries In 53 Days

The term wanderlust has gained a lot of momentum in recent years, and one of the most loved modes of travelling is road trips. It can be a long car drive with the family or a bike trip with friends. However, have you ever known a person who has travelled to 23 countries within just 53 days?

As per a video shared on the Youtube channel Ride And Drive, 53-year-old Lakhwinder Singh travelled from the USA to India (Jalandhar) in his car. During his journey, he covered a total distance of 22,000 kilometres. While he drove his car from the United Kingdom to India, it was brought from the United States to the UK by air. Later on, the car was transported from London to Paris via train. Singh had been planning the entire trip for almost 3 years.

Lakhwinder Singh revealed that he had to shell out a total of Rs 1 crore on his journey. He further disclosed that he was even fined four times during the trip for speeding. The first fine took place in Serbia, and the second and third ones in Turkey. Meanwhile, he paid the last fine in Pakistan.

You might be wondering where Lakhwinder Singh got the idea for this trip from. It was during the COVID-19 lockdown after he was forced to be locked inside the house for around 2 months.

As expected, his journey was full of several challenges. Singh had to wait for 1 year to get Iran’s visa approved. Additionally, he went through a lot of trouble in getting the Pakistani Visa as someone had filed a complaint that Kashmir was not a part of the map he was using in his car. Meanwhile, the 53-year-old had taken a single entry Visa for every country, and hence he was unable to return to America by road. Now, he plans to get his car shipped by sea or air.