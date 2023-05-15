'Used to Play in Slippers': Mohammad Siraj's 'Humble' Background Shows How Far He Has Come

In the most recent episode of Breakfast with Champions, Mohammed Siraj shared his remarkable journey, starting from the early stages of his career to a moment when he contemplated abandoning the sport. What truly stood out were his humble beginnings, as he recounted his family’s strong desire for him to become an engineer, his resourceful use of an old motorcycle to commute to matches, and his reliance on pocket money. No doubt, it’s his determination and perseverance, coupled with his modest means, that make his story truly inspiring.

Reflecting on his early days, Siraj revealed, “I played leagues in Hyderabad and earned Rs. 500 as my first salary. It was then that my mother started believing in my game." He went on to share, “My dad used to drive an auto rickshaw. My brother used to get Rs. 100 as his pocket money, and he used to give me Rs. 70 every day, of which Rs. 40 went towards petrol for the bike." Siraj further revealed that his bike required a push to start, recalling, “When I used to go for practice, people there used to come in luxurious cars."

When asked about the realization of his bowling talent, Siraj disclosed, “We used to play with a tennis ball in villages. I used to play wearing slippers until I was 19. I didn’t have shoes. You need money to buy shoes, right?" He then shared an impactful moment, stating, “It was then that I was asked to participate in a tournament where I was offered spikes, which I wore for the first time! Talk about struggle!"

Siraj’s journey took a significant turn when his impressive performances in tennis-ball cricket led to his rapid inclusion in the Hyderabad side. However, an unexpected hurdle emerged when he was diagnosed with dengue during an important U23 game. Recounting this challenging time, Siraj shared, “My name was included in the U23 squad, but I had to be hospitalized due to Dengue. My coach informed me that I would be dropped from the team if I didn’t attend practice… So, with the help of my father, I managed to leave the hospital and reached the ground for practice." Remarkably, Siraj’s performance defied all odds as he excelled in batting, bowling, and fielding, displaying no signs of dengue. “When I later went back for tests, it was confirmed that there was absolutely no dengue. I still believe it’s a miracle, possibly due to the prayers of my parents," Siraj continued to share in the interview.

Siraj also provided insights into his memorable debuts in both the IPL and Test cricket. One particularly poignant moment was when he emotionally recalled the day he teared up during the playing of the National Anthem in the 2021 Australia Test series. This significant moment held deep personal significance for Siraj as it symbolised the fulfillment of his late father’s cherished dream.

Watch Mohammad Siraj’s ‘Breakfast with Champions’ Episode:

Inspirational and against all odds, Mohammed Siraj’s journey proves that determination and self-belief are the stairway to success.