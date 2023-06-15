Valentine's Day Trip Turns Sour After Man Books Girlfriend A Flight With A Layover

The internet is buzzing with a recent revelation by a man about a heated argument he had with his girlfriend over their Valentine’s Day trip. What was supposed to be a romantic getaway turned into a source of conflict that nearly tore their relationship apart. The Reddit user explained that despite facing financial difficulties, they had planned a trip together for Valentine’s Day. Normally, their arrangement involved him covering the accommodation while she paid for her transportation. However, this time she offered to pay for the accommodation in exchange for him covering her plane ticket. Unfortunately, things took an unexpected turn when his girlfriend became upset over the layover in the flight he had booked.

She expressed concerns about being stuck in airports and planes for about 12 hours, “because I cheaped out and didn’t buy her a direct flight."

The woman was upset that despite being aware of her fear of flying, he went for four flights instead of just two for the round trip.

As a result, now the woman “doesn’t even want the ticket anymore and will just cancel the trip entirely or buy her own ticket."

The boyfriend expressed his astonishment at his partner’s reaction, stating that he was “at a loss for words." He went on to describe her behaviour as “entitled."

“I do feel a bit like I’m the AH (A**h*le) because she has told me before how many times she hates layovers," he shared.

The comments section was filled with strong opinions, with the majority of people condemning the boyfriend.

A user didn’t hold back and stated, “YTA, are you joking? Not only is she paying for the more expensive half so that you can go away together, but you’ve called her ENTITLED for it whilst ALSO ignoring that she hates layovers, a fact she’s made very clear?"

Another user expressed, “YTA for making her do a 5-hour layover and 2 extra takeoffs/landings to save $100 (per your comments, which should’ve been in the original post). She should just cancel the trip and save herself the money and headache."

A user asked, “Why didn’t you ask her which flights to book, instead of just choosing the cheapest on her behalf?"