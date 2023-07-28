Passenger Finds Cockroach in Meal Served on Vande Bharat Express, IRCTC Responds

Carrying your own food during a train journey is very common in India. Even though Indian Railways serve all sorts of veg and non-veg food, the quality is not always top notch. Sometimes the items are even stale and low quality of meals has become a given when it comes to a train journey. While many people have accepted this and are okay carrying their own food, one Twitter user took to the micro blogging platform and called out the Railways. This happened after he found a cockroach in his food.

The passenger was traveling from Bhopal to Gwalior in Vande Bharat Express on July 24. He was left shocked when he found a cockroach in the meal served by IRCTC. Taking to Twitter, the passenger shared several images.

The images that have been shared show a small cockroach being stuck in one of the rotis. “Found a cockroach in my food, in the Vande Bharat train," wrote the Twitter user as he tagged IRCTC.

Since being uploaded, the images have gone viral. Many people expressed their shock and displeasure. Railway Seva responded to the complaint and issued an apology for the unpleasant experience. "We did not intend for this unpleasant experience. Appropriate actions will be taken to ensure that such incidents will not repeat. Request you to share your PNR and mobile number preferably in Direct Message (DM) with us," they wrote.