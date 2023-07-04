This is How Vande Bharat's Loco Pilot Cabin Looks, Viral Video Fascinates Internet

The newly-launched Vande Bharat Express has been making waves on various railway lines, with numerous passengers sharing their first-class experiences through videos. Many have praised its remarkable food, cleanliness, and speed, but as with any service, there have been some instances of disappointment.

However, one video has particularly caught the attention of the internet and intrigued users. A YouTuber had a rare opportunity to ride in the rear cabin of the Vande Bharat Express alongside the loco pilots. The captivating footage captured during this journey has now gone viral, offering an insight into the inner workings of the train.

YouTuber Akshay Malhotra, known for his channel ‘Journeys with AK,’ recently shared a captivating reel on Instagram, providing a short glimpse of his vlog shot on the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express. Surprisingly, the IG reel has already amassed a staggering 2 million views, indicating the immense interest it has generated among viewers.

In his detailed vlog titled ‘Mumbai Goa Vande Bharat Express Train Journey,’ Akshay offers a thorough exploration of the train’s spacious and immaculate cabin, showcasing the loco pilots engrossed in operating the controls. Interestingly, he revealed that he managed to obtain permission to access the rear cabin, as venturing into the front cabin was deemed too risky. During the video shoot, Akshay shared the thrilling experience of witnessing the train cruising at an impressive speed of 90 kmph, capturing the surreal beauty of the picturesque Konkan region.

The video has undoubtedly stirred up a frenzy on the internet, with viewers flooding the comments section with curiosity and admiration. One person asked, “Brother, how did you get permission????" Another viewer noticed the ample space in the cabin, commenting, ‘How big is his cabin and has a lot of space."

