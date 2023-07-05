Vande Bharat Passenger Upset Over 'Now vs Then' Quality of Food, IRCTC Responds to Viral Tweet

A frustrated traveller aboard the Vande Bharat Express recently expressed their dissatisfaction with the food quality on the luxury train. In a tweet that quickly went viral, the passenger shared images to illustrate a comparison between the food served during the train’s inaugural run and the “stale" food currently being provided. The tweet caught the attention of IRCTC, who responded accordingly.

On Twitter, user @Railfann9971 posted a photo of the “pathetic" meal they were served while travelling on the Vande Bharat train from Madgaon Junction to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The individual also shared an old picture of the meal they were served at first, stating, “The delicious food from Ahuja Caterers you all were served for free on the inaugural run of 22230 Vande Bharat." Subsequently, they elaborated on the poor quality of food during their recent journey, stating, “Today in 22230 MAO-CSMT Vande Bharat… Pathetic is the only explainable word for it. Stone hard Paneer, Cold Food, Stale Salty Dal all dumped on to the enthusiastic passengers paying hefty Rs. 250 for this food."

Advertisement

The passenger also pointed out some issues as a regular traveller on this train, stating, “the missing Dahi, Sanitizer, and importantly, quality."

Also Read: This is How Vande Bharat’s Loco Pilot Cabin Looks, Viral Video Fascinates Internet

Expressing disappointment, they further questioned, “Please lend me a good explanation if your invited guests enjoy such good food, why can’t a common paying passenger receive the same quality food… All such work has already created a worst impression on the passengers."

The tweet generated a flurry of reactions, with one user commenting, “This is how IRCTC is damaging the India’s Modern high-tech Vande Bharat Exp Brand image. Goa sees tourists throughout the year. Hence, requesting you to please suspend the catering contractor for this Vande Bharat Exp immediately." Another user suggested, “Should be quality checked before delivering."

Advertisement

In response, IRCTC took cognisance of the complaint and replied, “Please be assured that we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality across all aspects of our service, including food preparation and delivery. Request you to share PNR and mobile no preferably in DM."